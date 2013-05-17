May 17 * Shares in India's cement companies such as Ambuja Cements Ltd gain on hopes a regulatory tribunal may rule in their favour as they challenge price collusions charges from the Competition Commission of India. * A judgement on the case pitting cement companies and CCI is expected later in the day, as per Competition Appellate Tribunal's website. * Eleven of the country's biggest cement companies were handed a record fine by the CCI in June, which found them guilty of colluding to push up prices by underusing their plants and creating artificial shortages. * Ambuja Cements gains 2.7 percent, while ACC Ltd is up 2.2 percent and UltraTech Cement Ltd rises 1.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)