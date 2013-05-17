* India's one-year overnight interest swap rate plunges to its lowest level in more than two years, tracking the bull run in the government debt market and on assurance from the central bank it will keep liquidity adequate. * The one-year OIS trading 2 basis points lower on the day at 7.06 percent, a level last seen on Jan. 6, 2011. * The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 6.69 percent, its lowest since Sept. 12, 2011. * Traders say the OIS rates will continue to fall as long as the rally in government securities continues. * The government may sell the new 10-year bond maturing in 2023 at 7.16 percent at Friday's auction, a Reuters poll of 12 traders and primary dealers showed. * The unexpected sharp fall in headline inflation for April has prompted many economists to change their rate cut views, a recent Reuters poll showed. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6636 9202; Reuters Messaging: shamik.paul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)