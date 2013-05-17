* USD/INR trades at 54.90/91 versus its previous close
of 54.7750/7850, tracking weakness in the domestic share market
and the dollar's broad gains versus other majors and Asian
currencies.
* The main share index currently trading down 0.2
percent.
* The index of the dollar against six major currencies is
up 0.4 percent.
* The U.S. dollar approaches a 10-month high against a basket of
currencies after a regional Federal Reserve chief says the U.S.
central bank could begin easing up on stimulus this summer,
sharpening the high-yielding Aussie's fall.
