* USD/INR trades at 54.90/91 versus its previous close of 54.7750/7850, tracking weakness in the domestic share market and the dollar's broad gains versus other majors and Asian currencies. * The main share index currently trading down 0.2 percent. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies is up 0.4 percent. * The U.S. dollar approaches a 10-month high against a basket of currencies after a regional Federal Reserve chief says the U.S. central bank could begin easing up on stimulus this summer, sharpening the high-yielding Aussie's fall.