* India's benchmark 10-year bond erases most gains, although yields are still down 3 basis points from Thursday's close of 7.39 percent, as banks booked profits after aggressively bidding for the new 10-year 2023 bond earlier in the session. * According to a Reuters poll, the RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 7.16 percent on the 2023 bond, a level at which the bond traded in the when-issued segment. * Traders expect the 2022 bond to find support at 7.37-7.38 percent level after the auction outcome. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds, which includes the sale of new 10-year 2023 bonds for 70 billion rupees. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/Reuters Messaging: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)