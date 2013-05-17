* India's benchmark 10-year bond erases most
gains, although yields are still down 3 basis points from
Thursday's close of 7.39 percent, as banks booked profits after
aggressively bidding for the new 10-year 2023 bond earlier in
the session.
* According to a Reuters poll, the RBI is expected to set a
cut-off of 7.16 percent on the 2023 bond, a level at which the
bond traded in the when-issued segment.
* Traders expect the 2022 bond to find support at 7.37-7.38
percent level after the auction outcome.
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds,
which includes the sale of new 10-year 2023 bonds for 70 billion
rupees.
