* India's main BSE index down 0.09 percent while the broader NSE index falls 0.07 percent as lenders are hit by profit-booking after a strong rally this week. * State Bank of India falls 0.39 percent after gaining almost 5 percent earlier this week. HDFC Bank Ltd and State Bank of India also fall. * Shares in India's cement companies such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and Grasim Industries Ltd gain after a regulatory tribunal decided to continue its hearing on their challenge to price collusions charges from the Competition Commission of India. * Drugmakers' shares fall after the government formally notified a new drug pricing policy designed to increase the number of drugs deemed essential that are subject to price caps. * Dr.Reddy's Laboratories falls 1.65 percent and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd down 1.39 percent. * India's largest cigarette maker ITC Ltd's shares are almost flat after it posted a 19.5 percent jump in quarterly net profit. (himank.sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)