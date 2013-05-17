May 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date November 30, 2017

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 100.143

Payment Date May 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & Rabobank

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u0

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0936205003

