* Indian bond prices may continue to gain on expectations the
Reserve Bank of India may cut interest rates as early as next
month and on continued hopes for bond purchases by the central
bank.
* Bonds have rallied this week, sending 10-year yields
to a 3-1/2 year low of 7.32 percent on Friday
after data showing easing inflation sparked hopes for a rate
cut.
* Expectations of open market operations by the RBI should also
underpin sentiment, although the absence of any OMO announcement
could lead to a sell-off that sends yields up 4-6 bps, traders
said.
* The rupee, however, is expected to trade in a 54.50
to 55.50 range in the absence of key economic indicators.
* The rupee could also come under pressure if the dollar remains
stronger against global currencies, although exporters' sales of
the greenback could limit sharp falls in the local currency.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Friday: Forex reserves data
