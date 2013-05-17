* Indian bond prices may continue to gain on expectations the Reserve Bank of India may cut interest rates as early as next month and on continued hopes for bond purchases by the central bank. * Bonds have rallied this week, sending 10-year yields to a 3-1/2 year low of 7.32 percent on Friday after data showing easing inflation sparked hopes for a rate cut. * Expectations of open market operations by the RBI should also underpin sentiment, although the absence of any OMO announcement could lead to a sell-off that sends yields up 4-6 bps, traders said. * The rupee, however, is expected to trade in a 54.50 to 55.50 range in the absence of key economic indicators. * The rupee could also come under pressure if the dollar remains stronger against global currencies, although exporters' sales of the greenback could limit sharp falls in the local currency. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Friday: Forex reserves data (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)