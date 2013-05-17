British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
May 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Unicredit Bank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date May 22, 2015
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.61 pct
Payment Date May 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HV2AJC8
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)