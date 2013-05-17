* Indian shares run the risk of some consolidation after indexes ended at their highest close since November 2010 on Friday. * Earnings will be key, with Coal India Ltd, State Bank of India Ltd and Jet Airways Ltd set to report next week. * Investors will also be eyeing whether strong foreign buying continues. Overseas investors were net buyers for 21 consecutive sessions as of Thursday, bringing their net purchases for the year to about $13 billion, according to regulatory data. * The stock rally has been sparked by expectations that easing inflation will allow the Reserve Bank of India to cut interest rates as early as next month, and any adjustments in those expectations could also impact shares. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon.: Earnings from Coal India Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd Tues.: Tech Mahindra Ltd earnings Wed.: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd earnings Thurs.: Earnings from Tata Steel Ltd, State Bank of India Ltd Fri.: Earnings from Oil India Ltd, Jet Airways India Ltd (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)