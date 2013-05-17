May 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 27, 2025

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer Yield 2.288 pct

Reoffer price 99.605

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the interpolated bid yield FRTR

due October 2023 and April 2026

Payment Date May 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, Natixix and SG CIB

Ratings AA+ (S&P) and AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes RegS

