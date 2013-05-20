* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.43 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.96 percent higher. * The yen pulled up from a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar on Monday after Japan's economics minister said a further steady drop in the yen could have negative effects on households, pushing the dollar to a low of 102.00. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 8.67 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, provisional exchange data showed. * Indian shares run the risk of some consolidation after indexes ended at their highest close since November 2010 on Friday. * In blow for India, S&P affirms negative rating outlook. * On the watch, March quarter earnings from Coal India Ltd , Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)