* USD/INR seen edging down versus its Friday close of 54.88/89, tracking gains in the Nifty futures in Singapore, while the dollar's broad losses against major currencies is also expected to aid. * Pair seen starting around 54.80 and moving in a 54.65 to 55.95 range during the session. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.1 percent. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.4 percent. Traders will await the domestic sharemarket open for direction during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)