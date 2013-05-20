* India's old benchmark bond yield which closed
at 7.40 percent on Friday and the new 10-year paper which ended
at 7.16 percent are both seen inching higher on continued
selling pressure after the S&P comments.
* S&P warned India on Friday of the need to follow through on
reforms, dealing a blow to a government that had recently
pitched for an upgrade from the country's current "BBB-minus"
rating, or one notch above junk.
* Traders expect the bonds to consolidate around current levels
after the sharp rally seen over the last week following the
sharp drop in wholesale price inflation.
* Traders will monitor any new comment from policymakers for
firming further views on rate cuts.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)