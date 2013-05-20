* India's old benchmark bond yield which closed at 7.40 percent on Friday and the new 10-year paper which ended at 7.16 percent are both seen inching higher on continued selling pressure after the S&P comments. * S&P warned India on Friday of the need to follow through on reforms, dealing a blow to a government that had recently pitched for an upgrade from the country's current "BBB-minus" rating, or one notch above junk. * Traders expect the bonds to consolidate around current levels after the sharp rally seen over the last week following the sharp drop in wholesale price inflation. * Traders will monitor any new comment from policymakers for firming further views on rate cuts. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)