* USD/INR trading at 54.02/03 after touching 55.07 in opening deals, its highest since March 4 and stronger than its close of 54.88/89 on Friday. * Traders say a weak euro is helping the USD/INR pair but gains in domestic shares may support the local unit. * The pair will face initial resistance at 55.15 a break of which can take it to 55.35, traders say. * The main share index trading marginally lower in pre-open trade while the broader 50-share index trading up 0.2 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)