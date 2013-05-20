* Indian federal bond yields rise on continued selling on S&P warning on a possible country rating to junk. The benchmark bond yield up 2 bps at 7.42 percent and the new 10-year paper 3 bps higher at 7.19 percent. * "I think the market is heavy now. Plus, bonds were bought at unrealistic levels on long-end," says a senior trader with primary dealership. * Dealer expects the new 10-year yield to also rise, but slowly. * S&P warned India on Friday of the need to follow through on reforms, dealing a blow to a government that had recently pitched for an upgrade from the country's current "BBB-minus" rating, or one notch above junk. * Selloff in old 10-year also due to issue of new paper which will become the new benchmark with more issuances. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)