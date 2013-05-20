* Indian federal bond yields rise on continued selling on S&P
warning on a possible country rating to junk. The benchmark bond
yield up 2 bps at 7.42 percent and the new
10-year paper 3 bps higher at 7.19 percent.
* "I think the market is heavy now. Plus, bonds were bought at
unrealistic levels on long-end," says a senior trader with
primary dealership.
* Dealer expects the new 10-year yield to also rise, but slowly.
* S&P warned India on Friday of the need to follow through on
reforms, dealing a blow to a government that had recently
pitched for an upgrade from the country's current "BBB-minus"
rating, or one notch above junk.
* Selloff in old 10-year also due to issue of new paper which
will become the new benchmark with more issuances.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)