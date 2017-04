* USD/INR holds close to 55 levels despite gains in the domestic sharemarket. USD/INR trading at 54.99/55.00 versus its close of 54.88/89. * The pair rose to as high as 55.07 in opening trade, its highest since March 4. * Domestic shares trading up 0.8 percent tracking firm Asian indices. * Traders say good dollar buying is likely at 54.95 levels while 55.15 is expected to cap the upside. * "If 55.15 is broken convincingly, we could see it move upto 55.40-50 levels but until then it is safe to play the 54.50 to 55.15 range," said a senior dealer with a foreign bank. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)