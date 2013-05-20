* India's main BSE index gains 0.71 percent while the broader NSE index advances 0.63 percent, after earlier marking their new 2-1/2-year intraday highs, as foreign portfolio investors extend their record buying spree. * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 22 consecutive sessions as of Friday, bringing in a net of about $13.52 billion in 2013, regulatory and exchange data shows. * Asian stock markets edge higher after U.S. equities hit record closing highs on Friday as encouraging economic data prompted investors to buy into growth companies. * ITC Ltd gains 1.4 percent, recovering from a 0.6 percent fall on Friday when its January-March earnings met estimates. Analysts said results were overall healthy, but investors had initially reacted to disappointment about the lack of any major announcements. * State bank of India is up 1.5 percent on expectations its March-quarter earnings due on Friday would beat estimates. * Coal India Ltd gains 1.9 percent ahead of its March-quarter earnings later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)