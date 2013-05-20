* Shares in Lupin Ltd slump 4 percent after earlier falling as much as 4.7 percent following the launch of rival Mylan Inc's generic version of the cholesterol-lowering Tricor tablets. * Mylan Inc said in a statement on Friday its unit Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc has shipped generic Tricor, or fenofibrate tablets, of 48 mg and 145 mg. * Mylan compete against Lupin, which also sells generic versions of Tricor. * "Mylan's launch of Tricor will result in higher competition and decline in Lupin's market share in a drug which has a market size of $1.2 billion," said Ranjit Kapadia, senior vice president at Centrum Broking. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)