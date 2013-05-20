* India's Tata Steel Ltd may miss January-March profit consensus forecasts when it reports results on Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Tata Steel to report a profit of 3.34 billion rupees ($60.94 million) for the quarter compared with a wider consensus mean estimate of 3.64 billion rupees. * Shares in Tata Steel are up 1.3 percent at 0454 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)