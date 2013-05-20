* Shares in India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd gain 3.8 percent, after stocks of its subsidiary Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd hit a 16-month high, dealers say. * Shares in Ssangyong Motor jumped as much as 13.5 percent on Monday amid expectations the ailing automaker may post a profit this year. * Ssangyong Motor's factory utilisation and sales were growing faster than expected, and the company was seen returning to profit this year, said Yang Hee-joon, an analyst at Taurus Investment & Securities, in a note on Monday. * Mahindra and Mahindra will raise its holding in Ssangyong Motor to 72.85 percent in an 80 billion Korean won ($73.73 million) investment, the South Korean carmaker said in a statement on Feb. 14. The payment is expected to be made on May 22. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)