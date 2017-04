* Indian federal bond yields off highs as some buying coming in at current levels from traders who had booked profits, dealers say. The benchmark bond yield up 1 bp at 7.41 pct and the new 10-year paper flat at 7.16 percent. * Foreign bank dealer say recovery in bonds also being aided by effect of some OIS receiving. * India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 3 bps at 6.73 pct. * Tips old 10-year yield in 7.35-7.45 pct band in near term. * S&P warned India on Friday of the need to follow through on reforms, dealing a blow to a government that had recently pitched for an upgrade from the country's current "BBB-minus" rating, or one notch above junk. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)