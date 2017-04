* USD/INR at 55.02/03 versus its close of 54.88/89 on Friday, tracking weakness in the domestic share market and good demand from importers. * Traders say good demand for the greenback from oil importers and gold firms helping the pair. * Traders, however, expect the pair to face a stiff resistance around 55.15 levels, holding it in a broad range of 54.50 to 55.15 band in the near-term. * Traders will continue to monitor domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)