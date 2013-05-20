* India's overnight indexed swap rates ease on hopes that the central bank will continue its rate-cutting cycle due to easing inflation, dealers say. * The one-year OIS trading 1 basis point lower at 7.08 percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate is down 3 bps at 6.73 percent. * "The way things are priced the market seems to be expecting some dovish surprise from RBI. Either 25 bps with further dovish language or may be 50 bps cut upfront," says a strategist with a bond house. * The unexpected sharp fall in headline inflation for April has prompted many economists to change their rate cut views, a recent Reuters poll showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6636 7201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)