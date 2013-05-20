* India's overnight indexed swap rates ease on hopes that the
central bank will continue its rate-cutting cycle due to easing
inflation, dealers say.
* The one-year OIS trading 1 basis point lower
at 7.08 percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate
is down 3 bps at 6.73 percent.
* "The way things are priced the market seems to be expecting
some dovish surprise from RBI. Either 25 bps with further dovish
language or may be 50 bps cut upfront," says a strategist with a
bond house.
* The unexpected sharp fall in headline inflation for April has
prompted many economists to change their rate cut views, a
recent Reuters poll showed.
