* India's main BSE index falls 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index is down 0.3 percent, retreating from 2-1/2-year intraday highs earlier, as investors book profits on interest rate-sensitive stocks after a recent rally. * ICICI Bank Ltd falls 1.2 after hitting as high as 1,236.9 rupees on Friday, its highest since November 2010. * Drugmakers also fall after the Indian government formally notified on Thursday a new drug pricing policy designed to increase the number of drugs deemed essential that are subject to price caps. * Cipla Ltd is down 1.8 percent and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd falls 1.3 percent. * Shares in Lupin Ltd slump 5 percent after rival Mylan Inc launches a generic version of the cholesterol-lowering Tricor tablets. * However, Coal India Ltd gains 1.5 percent ahead of its March-quarter earnings later in the day. * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 22 consecutive sessions as of Friday, bringing in a net of about $13.52 billion in 2013, regulatory and exchange data shows.