* Indian overnight cash rates edge up to 7.30/7.35 percent versus Friday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent as demand is slightly higher at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. * Cash rates had ended at 7.30/35 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. * Traders expect cash rates to remain close to the repo rate of 7.25 percent in the near-term. * Banks' borrow 1.03 trillion rupees at the central bank's one-day repo auction, highlighting the extent of cash tightness in the system. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)