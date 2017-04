* India's old 10-year bond rallies with yield down 4 bps at 7.36 percent on hopes the RBI will buy these bonds via open market operations this week. * Traders also cite bets that the spreads with new 10-year bonds will tighten. The debt maturing in 2023 is up 1 bp at 7.17 percent. * Dealers expect the current 19 bps spread between the two papers to compress to around 15 bps. * India sold 70 billion of the new 10-year bonds on Friday at a yield of 7.16 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)