May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited
Issue Amount 800 million renminbi
Maturity Date May 27, 2016
Coupon 9.50 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 9.50 pct
Payment Date May 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & RBC
Ratings B3 (Moody's), B (S&P)
Listing Hong Kong
Denoms (K) 1000 - 10
Governing Law New York
Data supplied by International Insider.