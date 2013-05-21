* Indian bond yields may inch lower on strong foreign investor
demand at a debt quota auction on Friday, dealers say. The
benchmark bond yield ended at 7.34 percent and
the new 10-year paper closed at 7.16 percent on
Monday.
* Foreign investors bid heavily in an auction for quotas to buy
Indian government bonds on Monday, even after Standard & Poor's
reiterated its "negative" outlook for the country, as a cut in a
key debt investment tax has contributed to a rally in markets.
* Dealers still hoping for an open market operation announcement
by the Reserve Bank of India this week as liquidity remains
tight.
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on
May 24, which includes the sale of 8.20 percent, 2025 bonds for
60 billion rupees.
