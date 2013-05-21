May 21 * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.02 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.12 percent lower. * The dollar nursed losses versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday, having retreated the previous day as traders pared back expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would hint at tapering bond buying this week. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 7.53 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, provisional exchange data showed. * Analysts said some consolidation was due for domestic markets after the benchmark BSE index rallied about 11 percent since mid-April due to strong foreign inflows. * Also on watch, March-quarter earnings from Tech Mahindra Ltd . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)