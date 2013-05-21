* USD/INR likely to open weaker, tracking gains in Asian FX, say dealers. The pair last closed at 55.10/11. * Pair may open around 55.05 levels and trade in a 54.80-55.20 band for session, says the chief dealer with a private bank. * Asian currencies trading firmer compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.02 percent, while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index down 0.11 percent. * Month-end dollar demand will be watched, with pair to take direction from stock moves. * The dollar edged up against the yen on Tuesday after Japan's economy minister clarified earlier remarks about the yen's weakness that had toppled the greenback from a 4-1/2 year high in the previous session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)