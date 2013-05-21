* USD/INR likely to open weaker, tracking gains in Asian FX, say
dealers. The pair last closed at 55.10/11.
* Pair may open around 55.05 levels and trade in a 54.80-55.20
band for session, says the chief dealer with a private bank.
* Asian currencies trading firmer compared with the dollar. See
for a snapshot.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up
0.02 percent, while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index
down 0.11 percent.
* Month-end dollar demand will be watched, with pair to take
direction from stock moves.
* The dollar edged up against the yen on Tuesday after Japan's
economy minister clarified earlier remarks about the yen's
weakness that had toppled the greenback from a 4-1/2 year high
in the previous session.
