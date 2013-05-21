* USD/INR opens weaker tracking weaker dollar, say dealers. The pair is at 54.97/98 versus its last close at 55.10/11. * The pair may trade in a 54.80-55.10 band for the session, says a senior dealer with a state-run bank. * Selling from exporters to continue keeping the rupee biased towards gains, adds the dealer. * Asian currencies trading firmer compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Month-end dollar demand will be watched, with the pair to take direction from stock moves. * The dollar edged up against the yen on Tuesday after Japan's economy minister clarified earlier remarks about the yen's weakness that had toppled the greenback from a 4-1/2 year high in the previous session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)