* USD/INR opens weaker tracking weaker dollar, say dealers. The
pair is at 54.97/98 versus its last close at 55.10/11.
* The pair may trade in a 54.80-55.10 band for the session, says
a senior dealer with a state-run bank.
* Selling from exporters to continue keeping the rupee biased
towards gains, adds the dealer.
* Asian currencies trading firmer compared with the dollar. See
for a snapshot.
* Month-end dollar demand will be watched, with the pair to take
direction from stock moves.
* The dollar edged up against the yen on Tuesday after Japan's
economy minister clarified earlier remarks about the yen's
weakness that had toppled the greenback from a 4-1/2 year high
in the previous session.
