* India's old benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 2 basis points to 7.32 percent, after initially dropping to 7.31 percent, its lowest since Dec. 1, 2009. * The new 10-year paper also falls 1 basis point to 7.15 percent. * Traders say strong demand from foreign investors at auction of unused debt limits on Monday and expectations of open market operations by the central bank is boosting demand for debt. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on May 24, which includes the sale of 8.20 percent, 2025 bonds for 60 billion rupees. * Foreign investors bid heavily in an auction for quotas to buy Indian government bonds on Monday, even after Standard & Poor's reiterated its "negative" outlook on the country, as a cut in a key debt investment tax has contributed to a rally in markets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)