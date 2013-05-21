* India's old benchmark 10-year bond yield edges
down 2 basis points to 7.32 percent, after initially dropping to
7.31 percent, its lowest since Dec. 1, 2009.
* The new 10-year paper also falls 1 basis point to 7.15
percent.
* Traders say strong demand from foreign investors at auction of
unused debt limits on Monday and expectations of open market
operations by the central bank is boosting demand for debt.
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on
May 24, which includes the sale of 8.20 percent, 2025 bonds for
60 billion rupees.
* Foreign investors bid heavily in an auction for quotas to buy
Indian government bonds on Monday, even after Standard & Poor's
reiterated its "negative" outlook on the country, as a cut in a
key debt investment tax has contributed to a rally in markets.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)