* Barclays Capital now expects another 75 bps of rate cuts over
the rest of 2013 versus its previous call of 25 bps in easing
due to slowing inflation and weakening economic growth.
* BarCap says in a note it sticks to its call the RBI will cut
interest rates by 25 bps in June, but expects 50 bps in
additional cuts over the rest of 2013.
* The investment bank also marginally lowers its current fiscal
year GDP forecast to 6 percent from 6.2 percent to reflect
recent disappointment in economic activity.
* Further rate cuts and lower inflation are likely to encourage
portfolio inflows to Indian assets and support the rupee in the
near term, says the note, forecasting USD/INR to fall
to 53.50 in the coming months.
* BarCap also stays bullish on India government bonds.
