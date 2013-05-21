* India's one-year OIS rate is trading at 7.04 percent, down 3 basis points on the day and its lowest since Jan. 5, 2011 while the 5-year rate is down 4 bps at 6.69 percent, its lowest since Sept. 12, 2011. * Traders say sustained tightness in cash conditions has raised hopes for another round of open market operations by the central bank this week. * Strong foreign investor demand at the auction for debt quotas on Monday also underpinning market sentiment. * Foreign investors bid heavily in an auction for quotas to buy Indian government bonds on Monday, even after Standard & Poor's reiterated its "negative" outlook on the country, as a cut in a key debt investment tax has contributed to a rally in markets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)