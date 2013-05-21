* India's one-year OIS rate is trading at 7.04 percent, down 3
basis points on the day and its lowest since Jan. 5, 2011 while
the 5-year rate is down 4 bps at 6.69 percent, its lowest since
Sept. 12, 2011.
* Traders say sustained tightness in cash conditions has raised
hopes for another round of open market operations by the central
bank this week.
* Strong foreign investor demand at the auction for debt quotas
on Monday also underpinning market sentiment.
* Foreign investors bid heavily in an auction for quotas to buy
Indian government bonds on Monday, even after Standard & Poor's
reiterated its "negative" outlook on the country, as a cut in a
key debt investment tax has contributed to a rally in markets.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)