* India's main BSE index falls 0.06 percent while the broader NSE index is down 0.2 percent, heading for a second day of decline. * Analysts said some consolidation was due for domestic markets after the BSE index rallied about 11 percent since mid-April due to strong foreign inflows. * Shares are tracking mild falls in Asian shares ahead of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting. * Maruti Suzuki India Ltd falls 1.3 percent on profit-booking after hitting its all-time high of 1,774.40 rupees on Monday. * Divi's Laboratories Ltd slumps 6.8 percent after its March-quarter results missed estimates. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)