SE Asia Stocks-Largely up but geopolitical risks cap gains; S'pore falls

By Krishna V Kurup April 12 Most Southeast Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, but brewing geopolitical tensions kept a lid on gains, with Singapore headed for a second straight day of losses. The heightened geopolitical risks have dampened an otherwise brightening outlook for global economic growth, led by the United States, encouraging momentum in export-reliant Asia. North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of Amer