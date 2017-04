* USD/INR still down, trading around 55 pivot. The pair is at 55.04/05 versus its last close at 55.10/11. * A private bank dealer tips a tight 54.95-55.10 range for the rest of the session. * Oilers are picking up dollars to meet import requirements, while foreign banks have sold on porfolio inflows, dealers said. * The dollar rose against the yen on Tuesday after a Japanese minister clarified remarks about the yen's drop, but many awaited the Federal Reserve chief's testimony before adding to bets on a stronger U.S. currency. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)