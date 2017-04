* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield continues to trade down 1 basis point at 7.33 percent while the new 10-year bond also down 1 bp at 7.15 percent. * Traders are hopeful the central bank will announce another round of open market operations post market hours on Tuesday. * The absence of an OMO announcement can lead to a mild sell-off on Wednesday, traders say. * The strong demand at the sale of debt limits to foreign investors on Monday also underpinning market sentiment, dealers add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)