* Shares of Indian technology companies such as Infosys Ltd gain as recent falls in the rupee are making the sector more attractive and offsetting some of the worries over a pending U.S. immigration bill that sparked a selloff in the sector last month. * The rupee has fallen around 2.4 percent against the dollar so far this month. * Infosys is up 1.1 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is 1.6 percent higher and HCL Technologies Ltd has gained 1.6 percent. * IT shares have rebounded somewhat this month after slumping in April. The NSE IT index fell 16.2 percent last month compared with a 4.4 percent gain in the broader NSE index . * Those losses had been sparked after a draft U.S. immigration bill was seen hurting the interests of Indian IT companies. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)