* USD/INR gains to a session high of 55.2250, a level last seen on Jan. 8, versus its Monday close of 55.10/11. * Gains come as local shares fall for a second consecutive session, with one state-run bank dealer noting big importer demand from a private refining company. * A private bank dealer says falls in the euro also aiding USD/INR. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)