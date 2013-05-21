May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower DVB Bank SE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 28, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.905

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 123.8bp

Over the OBL 166

Payment Date May 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, DZ BANK & LBBW

Ratings A+ (S&P) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS0937197431

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.