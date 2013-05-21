May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Dar Al-Arkan Sukuk Company Ltd
Guarantor Dar Al-Arkan Real Estate Development Company
Issue Amount $450 million
Maturity Date May 24, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.465
Reoffer Yield 5.875 pct
Spread 486.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 502.8bp
over the 0.625 pct april 2018 UST
Payment Date May 24, 2013
Bookrunners (s) Bank Alkhair, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital &
Goldman Sachs International
Lead Manager(s) Masraf Al Rayan & QInvest
Ratings B+ (S&P)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English & Saudi
Notes Launched under issuer's Trust Certificate
Issuance Programme
ISIN XS0937237831
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.