May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Dar Al-Arkan Sukuk Company Ltd

Guarantor Dar Al-Arkan Real Estate Development Company

Issue Amount $450 million

Maturity Date May 24, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.465

Reoffer Yield 5.875 pct

Spread 486.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 502.8bp

over the 0.625 pct april 2018 UST

Payment Date May 24, 2013

Bookrunners (s) Bank Alkhair, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital &

Goldman Sachs International

Lead Manager(s) Masraf Al Rayan & QInvest

Ratings B+ (S&P)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English & Saudi

Notes Launched under issuer's Trust Certificate

Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0937237831

Data supplied by International Insider.