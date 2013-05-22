* Indian federal bond yields may rise in early trades as the RBI has desisted from announcing any open market operation this week to inject liquidity, dealers say. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.35 percent while the new 10-year bond was unchanged at 7.16 percent. * Dealers expect yields to inch up 2-3 basis points as RBI typically announces OMO by end of trade Tuesday. * Still, rise in yields will be capped by hopes of more monetary easing in June on lower inflation. * Crude prices fell on Tuesday, led lower by a sharp drop in U.S. gasoline futures as traders bet the market would be well supplied this summer, and as an industry report showed rising fuel stockpile in the world's largest oil consumer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)