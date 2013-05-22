BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.35 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.1 percent higher. * Asian stocks rose on Wednesday following a positive lead from Wall Street with Japan's Nikkei reaching a 5-1/2 year high, while the yen took a defensive stance ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy meeting. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 6.79 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed. * Wednesday's release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting and Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony in Congress have become key focus for traders for gauging the near-term trend. * Analysts also caution that a nearly 11 percent rally in the BSE index since mid-May has made Indian shares more expensive and tactically overbought for the short term, raising prospects of a near-term correction. * Also on watch, March-quarter earnings from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
