* USD/INR may open weaker versus its Tuesday close of 55.41/42 tracking positive stock cues, says a foreign bank dealer. * The chief dealer of a private bank tips open around 55.30 levels and 55.20-55.50 band for the session. * Most Asian currencies stable compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.35 percent, while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index 0.11 percent higher. * Dealers say bias may remain for pair strength on month-end dollar demand with crucial 55.20 level taken out on Tuesday. * The dollar edged down against the yen in early Asian trade on Wednesday, moving away from last week's 4-1/2-year high against the Japanese currency, after comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve regional presidents suggested the central bank will continue its bond-buying scheme. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)