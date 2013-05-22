* USD/INR hits a fresh near 6-month high in opening trades. The pair rises to 55.48 after opening at 55.335, currently at 55.43/44 versus Tuesday close of 55.41/42. * Dealers say follow-on dollar buying is pushing the pair up after a late surge on Tuesday. * The chief dealer of a private bank tips 55.20-55.50 band for the session. * Dealers say the bias may remain for the pair's strength on month-end dollar demand with crucial 55.20 level taken out on Tuesday. * The Bank of Japan on Wednesday decided to keep monetary policy on hold, but one board member tried unsuccessfully to loosen the central bank's commitment to achieving its 2 percent inflation target within two years. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)