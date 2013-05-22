* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1 basis point to 7.36 percent while the new 10-year bond is steady at 7.16 percent. * The absence of any open market operation announcement by the central bank hurting the old 10-year paper, traders say. * However, a fall in global crude oil prices and expectations of another rate cut in the June 17 policy review are limiting a sharp rise in bond yields. * Brent futures pulled further below $104 per barrel on Wednesday on concerns that peak summer demand in the world's top oil consumer may falter after data showed a stronger-than-expected rise in U.S. oil stockpiles. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)