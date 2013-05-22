* India's main BSE index gains 0.39 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.4 percent. * Asian stocks rose on Wednesday following a positive lead from Wall Street. * Technology companies gain as recent falls in the rupee are making the sector more attractive, although a U.S. immigration bill seen hurting the sector remains an uncertainty. USD/INR hits a fresh near 6-month high in opening trades. * A U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday approved legislation to give millions of illegal immigrants a path to citizenship, setting up a spirited debate next month in the full Senate over the biggest changes in immigration policy in a generation. * Infosys Ltd is up 1.1 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1.4 percent. * Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd gain 6 percent after its January-March quarter net profit rose 24 percent, beating estimates. * Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains 2 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd is up 0.4 percent ahead of the two companies' earnings later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)