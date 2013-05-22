BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* India's main BSE index gains 0.39 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.4 percent. * Asian stocks rose on Wednesday following a positive lead from Wall Street. * Technology companies gain as recent falls in the rupee are making the sector more attractive, although a U.S. immigration bill seen hurting the sector remains an uncertainty. USD/INR hits a fresh near 6-month high in opening trades. * A U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday approved legislation to give millions of illegal immigrants a path to citizenship, setting up a spirited debate next month in the full Senate over the biggest changes in immigration policy in a generation. * Infosys Ltd is up 1.1 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1.4 percent. * Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd gain 6 percent after its January-March quarter net profit rose 24 percent, beating estimates. * Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains 2 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd is up 0.4 percent ahead of the two companies' earnings later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.