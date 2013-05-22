* Morgan Stanley resumes coverage of United Spirits Ltd with an "overweight" rating and a target price of 3,115 rupees. * The investment bank says new owner Diageo Plc could implement a greater focus on profitable growth for the liquor maker. * Morgan Stanley says United Spirits could also focus on the "prestige" liquor segment, improving margins. * The bank also expects capital efficiencies, reduced leverage, strengthened leadership, and consistent disclosures to boost United Spirits' shares. * As of 0515 GMT, United Spirits shares were up 3.9 percent at 2,501 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)