* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 7.27 percent, lower than 7.3105 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 7.31 percent, while the lowest was 7.25 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell 182-day t-bills at 7.25 percent versus the auction cut-off of 7.4894 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for 182-day t-bills was 7.27 percent, while the lowest was 7.22 percent. * The RBI will auction 50 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday. * Short-term rates have eased after the central bank cut interest rates by 25 bps on May 3 after a sharp fall in April wholesale inflation has raised expectations the RBI will ease monetary policy again in June. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)